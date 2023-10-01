Green Day teases October 24 date with "The American Dream Is Killing Me" website

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

September has officially ended, which can only mean one thing: Green Day is awake.

On Sunday, October 1, the "American Idiot" trio launched a new website, TheAmericanDreamIsKillingMe.com, which features a video of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong waking up to the sounds of a muffled guitar riff. As he sits up in bed, he looks at his calendar and sees the date Tuesday, October 24, circled.

Green Day had previously set up the website IsGreenDayAwake.com, which now simply declares, "Yes." Back when it was still September, the site gave you negative answers such as, "Still no."

So, is The American Dream Is Killing Me the name of the next Green Day album? It looks like we'll find out October 24, which notably comes after Green Day's headlining sets at the When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22 in Las Vegas.

Green Day's most recent album is 2020's Father of All... The group also just put out a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1994 breakout album, Dookie.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!