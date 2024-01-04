Green Day announces ﻿'Saviors'﻿ listening parties

Green Day has announced worldwide listening parties for their upcoming album, Saviors.

Events will take place in independent record stores across the globe starting January 13, roughly a week before the record officially drops on January 19.

"Listening parties are free + have exclusive giveaways (while supplies last)," Green Day teases. "Did we mention you'll get to hear the whole damn album in its entirety before it's out!!!"

For more info, visit ListentoSaviors.GreenDay.com.

Saviors is Green Day's 14th studio album and the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... It includes lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" as well as the tracks "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "Dilemma."

Green Day will support Saviors on a world tour; the U.S. leg kicks off in July. The tour will also celebrate the 30th and 20th anniversaries of Green Day's albums Dookie and American Idiot, respectively.

In other Green Day happenings, official footage of their performance on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is streaming now on YouTube. During the song "American Idiot," Green Day changed the lyrics to "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.