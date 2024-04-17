Grateful Dead releases 'From The Mars Hotel: The Angel's Share', with previously unreleased recordings

By Jill Lances
Grateful Dead fans have some new recordings to sink their teeth into.

The band just released From The Mars Hotel: The Angel's Share, featuring 16 previously unreleased session recordings, to digital services, giving fans a taste of the original Mars Hotel recording sessions, which happened during the spring of 1974 at San Francisco's Coast Recorders.

It features outtakes and alternative and acoustic versions of songs like “Scarlet Begonias,” “China Doll,” “Ship of Fools” and more, all of which will hit digital outlets for the very first time.

The digital release comes as The Dead is getting ready to release From The Mars Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) on June 21. It will feature a remastered version of the 1974 album, along with demos and rarities, and a previously unreleased concert recorded May 12, 1974, at the University of Nevada, Reno.

It will be released as a three-CD and digital set. The remastered version of the album will also be released as a single black vinyl, a limited-edition neon pink vinyl, a limited-edition "Ugly Rumors" custom vinyl — sold exclusively on Dead.net — and a specially designed zoetrope picture disc, which when viewed by a camera or strobe appears to animate.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

