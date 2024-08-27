Grateful Dead rolling out new vintage of Gnarly Head wines in September

By Jill Lances
The Grateful Dead is offering fans some more wine options to enjoy.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a third set of limited-edition wines through their collaboration with Gnarly Head, including new vintages of their Old Vine Zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon, as well as a first-ever white option, a chardonnay.
All three bottles feature holographic labels with iconic Grateful Dead imagery. The Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Chardonnay features the “Steal Your Face” logo, with a hologram skull on the front, while the Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Cabernet Sauvignon has the same label but on a darker bottle. Finally, the Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Old Vine Zinfandel is decorated with a skull and roses figure that comes out of the trunk of a tree.
“Those who love the Grateful Dead love and appreciate a unique experience and, like the sound of the Dead, Gnarly Head wines offer a distinct wine experience with its high-quality,California-grown varietals,” Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux shares. “We hope the third release of this fantastic Limited-Edition collection continues to give wine and music fans a unique sipping experience."

The new Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead vintages will be available nationwide starting in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!