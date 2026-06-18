Grateful Dead releases remastered ‘Big River’ performance from 'Steal Your Face (50th Anniversary Remaster)'

Grateful Dead has released another track off the upcoming 50th anniversary remaster of their Steal Your Face live album.

The latest is a performance of the song "Big River," a cover of Johnny Cash's 1958 tune. They previously released a performance of "Black Throated Wind."

"I've never met a 'Big River' I didn't like," writes Dead archivist David Lemieux in the description of the release. "Widely considered to have hit its peak in 1974, the Grateful Dead picked a perfect version of 'Big River' to act as its definitive recorded rendition on Steal Your Face."

Steal Your Face (50th Anniversary Remaster) is set to drop June 26, 50 years to the day of the album's original release. It will be released as a two-LP set in The Dead's official Pantone colors, Grateful Red and Stealie Blue; the vinyl will split the colors half and half, with the addition of some black splatter.

The album will also be available for streaming and digital download.

Originally released June 26, 1976, Steal Your Face captures performances from The Dead's five-show run at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco in October 1974. The tour was a farewell of sorts, as the band would go on an indefinite hiatus after the shows. The tour hiatus eventually ended in June 1976.

Steal Your Face (50th Anniversary Remaster) is available for preorder now.

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