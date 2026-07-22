Grateful Dead announces details for next Meet-Up at the Movies

Grateful Dead fans will once again have the chance to head to the theaters to see their favorite band on the big screen.

Details have been announced for The Dead's latest Meet-Up at the Movies, happening Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 in theaters in select territories worldwide.

This year’s Meet-Up at the Movies will feature the band’s historic June 17, 1991, concert at Giants Stadium in New Jersey, which, according to a press release, is “(w)idely considered one of the most exciting, inspired, and greatest shows of the band's final decade of performing.”

The screening will also feature a performance of "Shakedown Street," from The Dead's upcoming Merriweather 6/30/85 release, which drops Sept. 18.

"The Summer Tour of 1991 was widely considered one of the best of the 1990s, and the June 17, 1991 show at Giants Stadium was nearly universally acclaimed as the best of the tour,” says Dead Legacy manager and archivist David Lemieux. "Because it's one of only two shows captured on 48-track analog tape, the audio quality is spectacular. Hearing this mix in a theater with fellow fans is going to be transportive, and we're thrilled to sweeten the pot with an exclusive look at 'Shakedown Street' from the upcoming '85 Merriweather release."

Tickets for Meet-Up at the Movies are on sale now.

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