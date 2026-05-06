Grateful Dead announces 50th anniversary 'Steal Your Face' reissue

Grateful Dead will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their double live album Steal Your Face with a new remastered release.

Steal Your Face (50th Anniversary Remaster) is set to drop June 26, 50 years to the day of the album's original release. It will be released as a two-LP set in The Dead's official Pantone colors, Grateful Red and Stealie Blue; the vinyl will split the colors half and half, with the addition of some black splatter.

The vinyl also includes The Dead’s “Steal Your Face” logo in the center and comes with a sticker sheet filled with the logo.

The album, remastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer David Glasser, will also be available for streaming and digital download.

As a preview of the remastered album, Grateful Dead has released the performance of "Black Throated Wind" to digital outlets.

Originally released June 26, 1976, Steal Your Face captures performances from The Dead's five-show run at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco in October 1974. The tour was a farewell of sorts, as the band would go on an indefinite hiatus after the shows. The tour hiatus eventually ended in June 1976.

Steal Your Face (50th Anniversary Remaster is available for preorder now.

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