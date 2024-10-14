Graphic designer creates portrait of The Beatles from screws

A graphic designer from Sunderland, England, has created a very unique portrait of The Beatles.

The BBC reports that Darren Timby has created the portrait of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr using 24,000 screws.

He says the work pays tribute to his hometown, noting, "Ship building and coal mining are all part of our history and the screw art is almost like a nod to where I’m from."

Timby spent 120 hours completing the portrait, which is 6 feet wide, 3 feet tall and uses black, silver and gold screws on a white canvas.

This isn’t the first time Timby has captured iconic figures with his screw art. Previous subjects include Elvis Presley, Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher, Amy Winehouse and Queen Elizabeth.

