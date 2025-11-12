Graham Nash announces spring 2026 tour dates

Graham Nash performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Graham Nash has announced his first shows of 2026.

The new tour kicks off April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, with stops in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, South Carolina and more, before wrapping with a two-night stand in Ponte Vedra, Florida, May 1 and 2.

"Excited to be going out on the road again and doing what I love!" Nash writes on Instagram. "Looking forward to seeing you in the new year."

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GrahamNash.com.

Nash has only one more appearance set for 2025. He'll perform at the 45th annual John Lennon Tribute, happening Dec. 12 at Town Hall in New York City.

