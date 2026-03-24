Graham Nash announces new summer tour dates

Graham Nash performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Graham Nash has extended his 2026 tour through the summer.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new set of tour dates, which include co-headlining shows with Emmylou Harris.

The new summer shows begin July 7 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and run through Aug. 4 in Alexandria, Virginia. Nash is also booked to play the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival Sept. 19 in Fredricton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Nash and Harris will co-headline three dates of the tour: July 23 in Interlochen, Michigan; July 24 in Rochester Hills, Michigan; and July 26 in Highland Park, Illinois. Nash will also appear as special guest at the Avett Brothers’ July 12 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GrahamNash.com.

Nash will next launch a spring leg of the tour, starting April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.