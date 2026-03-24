Graham Nash announces new summer tour dates

Graham Nash has extended his 2026 tour through the summer.
The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new set of tour dates, which include co-headlining shows with Emmylou Harris.
The new summer shows begin July 7 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and run through Aug. 4 in Alexandria, Virginia. Nash is also booked to play the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival Sept. 19 in Fredricton, New Brunswick, Canada.
Nash and Harris will co-headline three dates of the tour: July 23 in Interlochen, Michigan; July 24 in Rochester Hills, Michigan; and July 26 in Highland Park, Illinois. Nash will also appear as special guest at the Avett Brothers’ July 12 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.
A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GrahamNash.com.
Nash will next launch a spring leg of the tour, starting April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.
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