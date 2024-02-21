Given to Fly(ers): Philadelphia hockey team announces Pearl Jam Night

It's Pearl Jam, on ice! Well, sort of.

In a social media post, the grunge rockers have announced the 2024 Pearl Jam Night with the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team. The festivities will take place March 14 and will feature the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Flyers at their home arena, the Wells Fargo Center.

Attendees will get a T-shirt featuring the Flyers' much-memed mascot, Gritty, jumping in front of the Pearl Jam logo, and access to a pregame performance by the PJ tribute band The Ledbetters. They'll also get to take pictures with the arena's Pearl Jam banner, which commemorates their many sellouts at the Wells Fargo Center, one of which featured a surprise performance of Ten in its entirety.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pearl Jam's charity organization, the Vitalogy Foundation.

Pearl Jam will play two nights at the Wells Fargo Center in September as part of their upcoming world tour. The trek will support PJ's upcoming album Dark Matter, due out April 19.

