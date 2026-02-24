Gibson Custom debuts new Mick Ronson-inspired guitar

Gibson Custom is honoring legendary David Bowie guitarist Mick Ronson with the release of a new guitar inspired by one of his iconic instruments.

The Mick Ronson 1968 Les Paul Custom Collector’s Edition, limited to just 100 guitars, is a replica of the rocker’s stripped finish 1968 Les Paul Custom. Gibson used aging techniques to give the replica the same wear, feel and sound as the original instrument. It even has mismatched volume and tone knobs like the original.

Available worldwide at Gibson.com, the guitar has a mahogany body, with an ebony fretboard with mother-of-pearl block inlays. It comes with a custom case, and features a reproduction of Ronson's signature.

Ronson, who passed away in 1993, was best known for his work with David Bowie as the guitarist of the Spiders from Mars. In addition to being a guitarist, he was a producer, arranger, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, and worked with such artists as Lou Reed, Roger McQuinn, John Mellencamp and Bob Dylan. He also released five solo albums.

