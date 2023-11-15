George Thorogood & The Destroyers celebrating 50th anniversary at the Grammy museum

George Thorogood & The Destroyers are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special celebration later this month.

On November 30, one day prior to the actual anniversary of their first show, the band will take part in a special sold out-event at the Grammy Museum. An Evening With George Thorogood & The Destroyers will feature an intimate conversation with the band and a live performance.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers launched their live career with a show at The University of Delaware’s Lane Hall on December 1, 1973. They will mark the anniversary with a radio performance in Los Angeles.

“I’ll admit to a warm feeling of satisfaction, maybe a bit of pride, and definitely a whole lot of gratitude," says Thorogood. "But, I must admit, fifty years doesn’t feel like a long time when you love what you do. Every show we play can still feel like the biggest night of our lives.”

