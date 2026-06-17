Genesis’ Steve Hackett teams with Marillion’s Steve Rothery for new album

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has teamed with Steve Rothery, the original guitarist for progressive rock band Marillion, for a brand-new instrumental album, The Roaring Waves.

The album, being released Aug. 28, is made up of seven songs that are described in a statement as ranging "from the dexterously ridiculous to the brilliantly sublime, though with one common theme: the profundity of the sea."

Hackett and Rothery first had the idea of making an album together about 11 years ago, although they’ve been working on it for the past eight, getting together for months at a time when their schedules allowed.

“It was a bit old school our approach, like the idea of mates getting together in the garage and playing and hanging out," says Hackett.

They plan to release the first single from the record on June 26, which is also when the album will be available for preorder.

Hackett toured Europe in May and June, and has U.K. dates booked in October. A complete list of dates can be found at HackettSongs.com.

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