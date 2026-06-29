Genesis’ Steve Hackett and Marillion’s Steve Rothery release first song from collaborative album

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery, the original guitarist for progressive rock band Marillion, have shared the first single off their upcoming instrumental album, The Roaring Waves.

The track, "The Black Sea," is described by Rothery as "the perfect introduction to the sonic world we've created between us," adding, "We have a very special chemistry."

“For ‘The Black Sea,’ our joint guitar sounds with the keys created a strong vibe of intrigue along with a sense of a musical dark sea adventure,” Hackett adds.

The Roaring Waves, dropping Aug. 28, is made up of seven songs that are described as ranging "from the dexterously ridiculous to the brilliantly sublime, though with one common theme: the profundity of the sea."

The album is available for preorder now.

In other Steve Hackett-related news, Genesis has announced they're releasing their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, in Dolby Atmos as a standalone Blu-ray audio disc for the first time. The Blu-ray was previously only available as part of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition box set, which was released in September.

The standalone Blu-ray will be released Aug. 28 and is available for preorder now.

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