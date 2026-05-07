Gene Simmons says KISS has recorded a new song

Sounds like we may be getting some new music from KISS.

During a YouTube interview with KISSbySienna, Gene Simmons gave fans an update on what they've been up to, and it's good news for fans anxious for new tunes.

"KISS is in the studio now," Simmons said when asked what they’ve been doing since retiring from the road in 2023. He then elaborated further, noting they had just recorded a song written by Paul Stanley.

"I can’t tell you more about it," he said. "And that’ll be coming out at some point."

This isn't first time this year that Simmons has mentioned KISS making new music. In an April interview with Pollstar in which he and Stanley discussed the band's upcoming Las Vegas avatar show, Simmons said the show would include "new songs," adding that the tunes were "written by us. We have songs done."

The KISS avatar show is expected to launch in 2028.

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