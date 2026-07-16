Gene Simmons’ Legends of Rock Expo postponed to 2027

KISS’ Gene Simmons was supposed to headline a new fan expo in Las Vegas in September, but the event has now been moved to next year.

The Gene Simmons' Legends of Rock Expo was supposed to take place Sept. 25-27 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, but a post on the event's Instagram account reveals that it's been moved to May 14-16, 2027.

“Due to a major scheduling conflict, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the Gene Simmons Legends of Rock Expo,” reads the post. “While we know this change may be disappointing, the additional time will allow us to make the Rock Experience even bigger and better, while fine-tuning an incredible celebrity lineup.”

In addition to Simmons performing with his Gene Simmons Band, the lineup for the Legends of Rock Expo includes Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, The Police’s Stewart Copeland and The Kinks’ Dave Davies.

Tickets that were already purchased will be valid for the new dates. More info can be found at legendsofrockexpo.com.

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