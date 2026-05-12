Gene Simmons announces Legends of Rock Expo with Geezer Butler, Stewart Copeland, Dave Davies and more

KISS’ Gene Simmons has enlisted some of his rock star friends for a new Las Vegas fan experience.

The rocker has just announced details for the Gene Simmons’ Legends of Rock Expo, taking place Sept. 25-27 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The weekend will be filled with concerts, autograph sessions, photo ops, parties and panels. In addition to Simmons performing with his Gene Simmons Band, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, The Police’s Stewart Copeland and The Kinks’ Dave Davies will also take part in the weekend.

Other artists confirmed for the expo include Simmons’ KISS bandmates Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy, Disturbed bassist John Moyer, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice, Dio drummer Vinny Appice, former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and Lita Ford.

"This is an opportunity for everyone to rub elbows with musicians from their favorite rock bands,” says David Heynen, promoter and owner of Fanboy Expo. “The kind of access most of us can only dream of!"

Tickets for the Legends of Rock Expo are on sale now.

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