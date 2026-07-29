Full moon brings another new Peter Gabriel track

Peter Gabriel performs at Madison Square Garden on September 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Peter Gabriel has released yet another track from his upcoming album, o/i.

The latest is the song “One by One,” which Gabriel says is part of a side project he's talked about in the past, a show “with the brain as the central core.”

The song features a character called Mozo, which Gabriel says he introduced several years ago. He notes, "I thought, well, let’s give him another blast here. He’s been brought back from the dead."

"One by One (Bright-Side Remix)" is available now via digital outlets.

As he did with his 2023 album i/o, Gabriel is releasing a new song from o/i with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026, along with Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes handled by Tchad Blake and Mark "Spike" Stent, respectively.

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