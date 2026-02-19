Full Milwaukee Summerfest lineup announced

The full lineup for the 2026 Milwaukee Summerfest has just been announced. The festival takes place over three weekends — June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4 — across multiple venues.

Artists performing at this year’s Summerfest, some of whom were previously announced, include David Lee Roth, James Taylor, Styx, Gene Simmons Band, Megadeth, Christopher Cross, Little Feat, Don Felder, Third Eye Blind, Modern English, Lisa Loeb, Soul Asylum and Spin Doctors.

“As an independent music festival, we are thrilled to deliver this one-of-a-kind lineup that features an incredible mix of genres and artists,” said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We’re excited to welcome fans from around the globe to celebrate and create memories that only live music can provide.”

A nine-day pass for Summerfest is available now through Feb. 25 at midnight for $58. Single-day general admission, three-day passes and VIP seating are also available now. More info on tickets and the full lineup can be found at Summerfest.com.

