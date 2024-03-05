Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson announces new tour with The Band Geeks

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson has announced a new North American tour with the cover group The Band Geeks.
The tour is set to kick off May 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, hitting such cities as Chicago, Boston, Denver and Phoenix. The trek wraps August 16 in Thousand Oaks, California. Carl Palmer will appear as special guest on four dates with his The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer show in which he performs alongside footage of his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.