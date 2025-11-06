Former Squeeze drummer Gilson Lavis dead at 74

Gilson Lavis, former drummer for the band Squeeze, has died. He was 74.

Former Squeeze keyboardist Jools Holland confirmed the news Thursday in a Facebook post, writing, "I'm very sad to report that Gilson Lavis my dear friend and long-standing drummer passed away at his home in Lincolnshire last night."

Lavis drummed in Squeeze from 1976 to 1982 and again from 1985 to 1992. His tenure with the band included playing on the 1981 album East Side Story, which spawned the signature Squeeze song, "Tempted."

Lavis later reunited with Holland to play drums in his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Holland had just announced on Oct. 24 that Lavis had retired.

"On behalf of my Orchestra, Squeeze, the many musicians who have worked with and befriended Gilson over the years and all the people he has supported through the AA fellowship, I send our love and sympathy to Nikki and Gilson, his dear wife and son," Holland writes.

