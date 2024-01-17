Former Journey bassist Ross Valory shares first single from debut solo album

Ross Valory, bassist and original member of Journey, is set to release his debut solo album, All of the Above, in April, and he's giving fans their first taste of the record.

Valory, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Journey, has just dropped the video for the new instrumental single "Tomland," which features guitarist Miles Schon, son of Journey's Neal Schon, drummer Prairie Prince and keyboardist Eric Levy.

“I have been revisiting material that has been accumulating, and I am sharing some of my favorite songs for the first time!” Valory shares of the record, noting on YouTube that fans should be “unprepared for a very eclectic album.”

Here's the track list for All of the Above:

"Wild Kingdom"

"Nightflower"

"Tomland"

"Touched, Part II"

"Windmill"

"Incident at Neshabur"

"Low Rider"

"No One Wins a War"

