Foreigner releasing live performance of ‘Urgent’ featuring singer Luis Maldonado

Foreigner is set to release a live version of their iconic track “Urgent,” featuring new lead singer Luis Maldonado.

The band announced that they'll be releasing "Urgent (Live in Halifax 2025)" to streaming platforms on March 20. The song was previously only available on YouTube.

"Urgent is one of the most powerful songs we perform in our set. It always gets people up and engaged with the band. We take no prisoners when we play," says Maldonado. "So with Urgent's strong and steady beat, and [its] 'catchy as hell' melodies, it stands as a highlight of the evening."

The performance was recorded during Maldonado’s first tour as the band’s frontman. He took over duties in October, replacing Kelly Hansen, who retired after 20 years with the band.

Foreigner is in the midst of their orchestral residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, with the next show on Friday. They are also scheduled to perform the national anthem Sunday at the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This summer they'll hit the road with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which starts July 23 in Atlanta.

A complete list of dates can be found at Foriegneronline.com.

