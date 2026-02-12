Foreigner co-founder Al Greenwood hopes band ‘goes on forever’ despite lack of original members

Inductee, Al Greenwood of Foreigner speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

These days it’s not uncommon for classic rock bands to be out on tour despite having no original members still in the band. In fact, this summer Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd are co-headlining the Double Trouble Double Vision tour, despite neither band containing any original members.

New York Magazine explores the idea of these tours in the new article "When Is a Band Not the Same Band Anymore?" in which Foreigner co-founder Al Greenwood argues in favor of such bands continuing.

Greenwood notes that despite a lack of original members in the current touring iteration of Foreigner, the band’s co-founder Mick Jones is still heavily involved in selecting new members for a tour.

"They’re very respectful of the band’s sound," he says of the new players. "They ask a lot of questions: 'How did we do this? How did you play that? What sounds did you get?' They want to get it right."

He notes, "We call it the Foreigner family."

Greenwood, like original frontman Lou Gramm, turns up for occasional shows and says that there’s a good reason to “pass the baton” to new musicians: "We’re in our mid-70s or early 80s, so it’s hard for us to go out anymore."

"I hope it goes on forever," he says of the Foreigner name. "Let’s face it: The music really stood the test of time."

And Greenwood is so behind the idea that he says he’d even want to see Mick Jagger and Keith Richards replaced rather than The Rolling Stones being gone for good.

"They have to go on forever," Greenwood says. "If they could find people who can fill those shoes, that would be incredible because the music is brilliant. I wouldn’t like to not be able to see that music being played."

