Foo Fighters to release "The Glass" single + H.E.R. cover

Roswell Records/RCA Records

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are releasing their But Here We Are track "The Glass" as a single alongside a cover of the song recorded by Grammy-winning R&B artist H.E.R.

The joint release will premiere on digital outlets this Friday, November 17. It'll be available as a vinyl single on December 29.

H.E.R. previously joined the Foos to play "The Glass" during Dave Grohl and company's performance on Saturday Night Live in October.

But Here We Are, the first Foo Fighters album to follow the March 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, was released in June. It also includes the lead single "Rescued."

