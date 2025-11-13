Foo Fighters give new single 'Asking for a Friend' live debut at Mexico show

Foo Fighters performed the live debut of their new single "Asking for a Friend" during their show in Monterrey, Mexico, on Wednesday.

"That's the first time we've ever tried that one live," frontman Dave Grohl told the cheering audience after the song ended.

The set also included a rare performance of The Colour and the Shape deep cut "Hey, Johnny Park!," which the Foos hadn't played live since 2021.

The studio version of "Asking for a Friend" premiered in October. It marks the second new original Foo Fighters song of 2025, following "Today's Song," which debuted in July. The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023's But Here We Are.

Foo Fighters will play Mexico City on Friday. They'll launch a world stadium tour in 2026, first in Europe in June before coming to North America in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.