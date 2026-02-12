Foo Fighters continue to tease new music with updated website

Foo Fighters have updated their website as they continue to tease new music.

If you head to FooFighters.com, you'll be greeted with an image of a wall decorated with various Foo Fighters posters, some of which will play music if you click them.

In one clip, you can hear Dave Grohl sing, "Lately I don't hear a sound," while in another he sings, "Turn the cameras off."

The Foos also posted the wall image to their Instagram alongside the caption, "Consider this an evaluation."

The website update marks the third new music teaser from the Foos over the past week. Previous posts were captioned "This is just a test" and "Of a broken broadcast system."

Foo Fighters released two new singles in 2025, "Today's Song" and "Asking for a Friend." The band's most recent album is 2023's But Here We Are.

In between, the Foos parted ways with drummer Josh Freese — who joined in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins — and recruited Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

Foo Fighters will launch a U.S. stadium tour in August.

