Foo Fighters changed ﻿'Your Favorite Toy'﻿ album title for good thanks to '﻿Wicked'

No one mourns the wicked, but Dave Grohl is mourning the loss of his original title for the new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy.

As Grohl tells the U.K.'s Radio X, he originally planned to call the record For Good in reference to the lyric off the song "Your Favorite Toy," "Someone threw away your favorite toy, for good."

"I was like, 'Oh, that's a good, not only title for the song, but also for the album,'" Grohl recalls thinking. "It could have more than a few meanings."

However, Grohl had to pivot when the massive movie musical Wicked announced that its sequel would be titled Wicked: For Good.

"Then that Wicked movie came out and it's called Wicked: For Good," Grohl says. "And I was so pissed."

As a result, Grohl changed the title of both the song and the album title to Your Favorite Toy. One might even say they were changed for good.

Also in the Radio X interview, Grohl and the other Foo Fighters members go through Your Favorite Toy track by track. The album is out now.

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