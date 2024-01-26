Florida moves to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett

Florida, a special place to Jimmy Buffett, who often sang about it in his music, is moving forward with plans to honor the late singer in a big way.

On Thursday, January 25, known as "Jimmy Buffett Day" in the Sunshine State, legislators introduced a measure to rename highway A1A — the scenic route from Georgia to Key West — after the "Margaritaville" singer.

"I am deeply honored to be sponsoring an effort to rename Florida's coastal State Road A1A the 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway' in honor of the late legendary Floridian," Senator Lauren Book posted on social media. "Jimmy's mark on music, culture, and our precious environment will live on for generations - and our state is better because of his work."

But that’s not all. Legislation was also introduced to create a special Jimmy Buffett-inspired license plate, which will help raise money for hurricane victims.

"Somebody said that my dad didn't live to be 100; he just did it in three-quarter time," the singer's daughter Savannah Buffett shared, according to USA Today. "This is such a wonderful tribute."

Both measures were passed in committee, and now, it’s left up to a floor vote to see if they will become a reality.

Buffett died September 1 from Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer. He was 76.

