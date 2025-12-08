Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood joins the ‘In your 20s’ trend

Mick Fleetwood performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood has jumped on the "In your 20s" trend, where people impart lessons they've learned while a mash-up of Billy Joel's "Piano Man" and Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs" plays.

Mick shared his contribution on Instagram, with the post opening with a somewhat recent video of him behind the drum kit. The video's text reads "in your 20's [sic] you'll be asked to cofound a new band."

Then as “Silver Springs” breaks in, archival footage of Fleetwood Mac is played, with the post reading “It’s very important that you say yes.”

Mick captioned the clip, “Don’t stop living the dream!!”

Fleetwood Mac was co-founded in 1967 by Mick and Peter Green. John McVie eventually joined the band, followed by Christine McVie in 1970. In 1974, after Mick heard a song from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' debut album, Buckingham Nicks, he invited Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the group on New Year's Eve.

Fleetwood Mac went on to sell over 120 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

