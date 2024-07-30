Fleetwood Mac’s 1982 LA Forum shows compiled for new live album, 'Mirage Tour ‘82'

Rhino

By Jill Lances
Live performances from one of Fleetwood Mac’s classic tours are set to be released as part of a new live compilation album.

Mirage Tour '82, dropping Sept. 20, will feature recordings from the band's two sold out shows at The Forum in Los Angeles, during their 1982 Mirage Tour. The two shows happened October 21 and 22, and featured the classic Fleetwood Mac lineup of Mick FleetwoodJohn McVieChristine McVieLindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks.

The album contains 22 live recordings, with six songs from the Oct. 21 show that have never been released before, including performances of “Don’t Stop” and “Landslide.” The rest of the album features songs from the Oct. 22 show that have been part of previous releases.

And Fleetwood Mac fans are getting their first preview of the record with the previously unreleased live performance of "Don't Stop," which is now available via digital outlets.

Mirage Tour '82 will be released digitally, and as a three-LP and two-CD set. All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!