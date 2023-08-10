Fleetwood Mac drops 'Rumours Live' version of “Say You Love Me”

Fleetwood Mac is sharing another track off their upcoming Rumours Live double album, set for release September 8.

The latest is the live version of the classic "Say You Love Me," which the late Christine McVie wrote for the band's 1975 self-titled release. This is the second track they've released from the record. They previously shared the live version of "Dreams."

Rumours Live features performances from the band's August 29, 1977, concert at the Forum in Los Angeles. The 90-minute concert, the opening night of a three-night stand, features live versions of most of the songs on the album, including "You Make Loving Fun," "Songbird" and "The Chain," as well as "Landslide," "Rhiannon" and others from 1975's Fleetwood Mac.

Rumors Live is being released digitally and as a two-CD or two-LP set. It is available for preorder now. There will also be a crystal clear-vinyl edition sold exclusively through Walmart.

