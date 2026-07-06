First official Black Sabbath book '﻿The Masters of Reality'﻿ announced

Black Sabbath poses backstage during the 21st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria March 13, 2006 in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

A new book documenting the history of Black Sabbath has been announced.

The Masters of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter is described as the first-ever official Black Sabbath book and was created by rock photographer Ross Halfin in collaboration with the band. It covers Sabbath's story from their formation in the late '60s to their final live performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England, in July 2025.

The book was originally set to be announced shortly after Back to the Beginning, but it was put on hold due to Ozzy Osbourne's death weeks later.

"Ozzy and Sharon [Osbourne] wanted the book out soon after the final show in Birmingham but Ozzy suddenly passing away caused the music world to stop," Halfin says. "Ozzy was fully involved with the book and he signed the book plates months before the final show, as did all the band members."

Halfin continues, "So now, we all thought the time was right, one year after Back to the Beginning, to announce the project. A book we all feel celebrates both Black Sabbath and Ozzy and illustrates just how important they are. I hope fans enjoy it."

The Masters of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter is available to preorder now via Rufus Publications. It's set to ship in October.

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