Fear of the Dark: Iron Maiden's Paris show cut short due to power outage

Iron Maiden fans had to confront their "Fear of the Dark" when the power went out during the band's show in Paris on Monday.

According to fan reports and a recap from the site SortiraParis.com, the Paris La Défense Arena went dark in the middle of a performance of the song "2 Minutes to Midnight." The outage happened as France is dealing with an extreme heat wave.

Unfortunately, fans had to wait for much longer than two minutes for the show to resume. Maiden eventually retook the stage after about an hour, but due to the delay and the venue's curfew, the set's encore was cut from the show.

Ahead of the Paris show, Maiden announced that they were filming the concert to document their Run for Your Lives tour, and that all fans standing in the floor section would be required to lock their phones in Yondr pouches. We'll see if the power outage impacts the planned film at all.

The Run for Your Lives tour, which celebrates Maiden's 50th anniversary, will continue through Europe into mid-July before coming to North America in late August.

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