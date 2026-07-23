Expanded edition of Bob Seger’s 'Face the Promise' to be released for 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary of Bob Seger's 16th studio album, Face the Promise, is being celebrated with an expanded release.

Dropping Sept. 18, the expanded edition will include a newly remastered edition of the original album, along with four bonus tracks: "Time," "Little Jane," "Red Eye to Memphis" and "Let Me Try."

The expanded album will be released on CD and as a two-LP black vinyl set, the latter of which will come with a 12-page LP-sized booklet, complete with lyrics, photos and more. The album's also being released to streaming services for the very first time.

Released on Sept. 12, 2006, Face the Promise was Seger's first album since 1995's It's a Mystery. It was also the first studio album since 1975's Beautiful Loser where he was not credited as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

The album debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The expanded edition of Face the Promise is available for preorder now.

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