Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted shares throat cancer battle: 'I beat it'

Jason Newsted at Art Miami Pavilion on December 5, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Dylan Rives/Getty Images for Art Miami)

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted says that he was diagnosed with and subsequently beat throat cancer.

Speaking on an episode of the Let There Be Talk podcast published Sunday, Newsted, 63, shares that he underwent a procedure to remove the cancer in May 2025.

"We got it early," Newsted says. "I got my free and clear about three weeks about."

"So I beat it," he continues. "I promised myself I was going to rest, and that was the first time I've done that in my life."

Newsted will get back on the road in July for his first North American headlining tour with his Chophouse Band.

Newsted was a member of Metallica from 1986 to 2001, during which he played on 1988's ...And Justice for All, 1991's self-titled album aka The Black Album, 1996's Load and 1997's Reload. He was replaced by Metallica's current-day bassist, Robert Trujillo.

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