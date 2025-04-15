Ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks dead at 73

Ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks has died. He was 73.

"We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans," the metal legends write in a Facebook post.

"The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision," the post continues. "Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on."

Binks drummed in Priest from 1977 to 1979, and played on the band's 1978 albums Stained Class and Killing Machine. He was inducted with Priest into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and performed with his former bandmates for the first time since 1979 during the induction ceremony.

