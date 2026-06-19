Eric Clapton launches sweepstakes to win Crossroads Guitar Festival experience

Eric Clapton will once again be hosting his Crossroads Guitar Festival, this time in Austin, Texas, and now he’s giving you a chance to enjoy a VIP experience to the shows.
The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new sweepstakes where two premium tickets “on Eric Clapton’s guest list” are up for grabs, along with round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations. The package also comes with a Clapton-signed Fender Stratocaster guitar and a merch package.
The sweepstakes is being hosted by the platform Fandiem. Fans can enter by making a donation that goes to Clapton’s Crossroads Centre in Antigua, which helps those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. The sweepstakes is open until Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
More info can be found at Fandiem.com.
The 2026 Crossroads Festival will be held Sept. 26-27 at the Moody Center in Austin. Clapton is set to perform both nights, with the lineup featuring the first-ever Crossroads Guitar Festival appearance from The Who’s Pete Townshend.
Others performing this year include: ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons, John Mayer, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, Marcus King, Phish’s Trey Anastasio, Tommy Emmanuel and Julian Lage.
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