Eric Clapton drops video for ‘Higher Power’ from 'Journeyman' deluxe reissue

Eric Clapton has released a new animated video for "Higher Power," written by Jerry Williams, one of the bonus tracks that appear on the just-released deluxe reissue of his 1989 album, Journeyman.

The reissue, out now digitally and on CD and LP, features a remastered version of the original album, along with four new bonus tracks, three of which are from the original Journeyman recording sessions and have never been released before.

"Journeyman ... [i]t's what I want to be known as; I like to think I'm a craftsman," Clapton says of the album. "I think I'm always working on mastering my craft."

Released on Nov. 6, 1989, Journeyman was Clapton's 11th studio album and featured guest appearances by such artists as George Harrison, Phil Collins, Chaka Khan, Daryl Hall and Robert Cray.

The album hit #1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart and peaked at #16 on the Billboard 200. It featured singles like "Pretending" and "Bad Love," which both hit #1 on the rock charts. "Bad Love" earned Clapton a Grammy for best male rock vocal performance.

