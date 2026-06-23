Eric Clapton, Billy F Gibbons and more set for Buddy Guy’s 90th birthday celebration

Eric Clapton and ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons are among the artists set to perform at a concert celebrating blues legend Buddy Guy’s 90th birthday.

Buddy's Got the Blues: A 90th Birthday Concert Celebration, happening Oct. 1 at New York's Radio City Music Hall, is described in a press release as a concert that will celebrate Guy through "unforgettable performances, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, and heartfelt tributes from artists whose music and careers were profoundly shaped by his influence."

The lineup also includes John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Jon Batiste, Aloe Blacc, Robert Cray, Robert Randolph and Jimmie Vaughan, among others.

Guy will also perform at the concert, with more special guests to be announced.

“Can't wait to celebrate 90 years of living, loving, and playing the blues with all my friends,” says Guy. “We’ll make it a night not just for me, but for the folks who taught us, the friends we’ve played with, and the ones coming up behind us.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. A complete lineup can be found at buddy90.com.

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