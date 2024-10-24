Elvis Costello to make gallery appearances at art showing debut

By Jill Lances
Elvis Costello is ready to show off his art with an exclusive collection at two Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida.
The rocker will make an appearance at his art showing debut, taking place Jan. 10 at the Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, and Jan. 11 at the Wentworth Gallery at Boca Raton Town Center Mall.
According to a press release, the rocker's art "challenges norms and invites deeper interpretation revealing the same spirit that defines his career."

"Elvis Costello is one of our generation's greatest storytellers. This is obvious from his song writing and book publication," Wentworth Gallery's Christian O'Mahony shares. "It is now equally apparent from his visual artwork. His art is sometimes playful, sometimes solemn, but always thought provoking and entertaining."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

