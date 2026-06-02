Elvis Costello announces new North American tour dates

Elvis Costello Radio Soul!: The Songs of Elvis Costello From The Early Days to the Late Hours tour admat (Courtesy of Elvis Costello)

Elvis Costello is returning to North America for a handful of shows this fall.

The rocker has booked six new dates of his Radio Soul!: The Songs of Elvis Costello From The Early Days to the Late Hours tour, starting Sept. 10 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and wrapping Sept. 18 in Muskegon, Michigan.

Costello will be backed by his band The Imposters, made up of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher, with the addition of guitarist Charlie Sexton.

Registration is now open for an artist presale that begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Costello launched the tour, originally called Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello, in the summer of 2025. He performed songs from 1977's My Aim is True to 1986's Blood & Chocolate, as well as some "other surprises." The addition of "to the Late Hours" in the title suggests he may be expanding the set list.

Costello is set to kick off a European/U.K. leg of Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello in Lund, Sweden, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at ElvisCostello.com.

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