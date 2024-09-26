Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" soundtracks trailer of 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'

Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" is about a woman who hangs around with musicians — Bernie Taupin has said it was about his wife at the time. But now the classic tune has been used to soundtrack the trailer for a movie about a woman who hangs around with guns, knives and anything else you can use to kill someone in gnarly fashion.

The movie is From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, a spin-off of the Keanu Reeves action movies. It starts with a young girl listening to a music box, which features a ballerina spinning to an instrumental version of "Tiny Dancer." We then see that young girl, now bloodied and beaten, led away by John Wick star Ian McShane, who promises to take her to a school where they "teach dancers."

Except, it's not exactly a ballet school. It's a school for assassins. We see the little girl, Eve, played as a grown woman by Ana de Armas, undergoing training in various deadly arts. As we hear Elton's song — with its line "Ballerina, you must've seen her" — she interacts with other fixtures of the John Wick universe, including the Continental Hotel, its concierge, Charon, and McShane's character, Winston.

Then, there's a lot of killing, as Eve dispatches various opponents with firearms, a flamethrower, knives and even an ice skate. At the end, she comes face to face with John Wick himself.

Ballerina comes out in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.