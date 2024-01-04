Elton John's pal posts proof that Elton paid up on a £10 bet

By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John is worth millions, but evidently, when he gambles, he keeps things low-key.

One of Elton John's pals, U.K. soccer legend Gary Linekerposted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing a £10 note — worth just under $12.70 — along with a handwritten note from Elton. The note, dated December 27, indicates that the bill was his payment on a bet the two made on a soccer match, which Elton lost.

"Dear Gary, sorry this is late! With Christmas we were left a little short! Have a great new year. It was so great to see you! Thank you. Love Elton,” the note reads.

"Never let it be said that @eltonofficial doesn't pay his debts," Lineker wrote, adding the final score of the match, which took place in November: "Leicester [lester] 2 Watford 0."

Elton was formerly the chairman of the British soccer team Watford FC, which he still supports. Lineker, now a sportscaster, used to play for Leicester City, among other teams.

