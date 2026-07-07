Elton John to say farewell to Mexico with two new shows

Elton John is ready to say farewell again.

While Elton wrapped his final tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, back in 2023, he never brought it to Mexico. He’s now set to say goodbye to his Mexican fans with two new concerts.

The shows, which are being billed as Elton’s farewell to Mexico, are happening Oct. 2 and 3 at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. They will be Elton’s first concerts in Mexico in 14 years.

“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart,” Elton said in a statement. “I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour which makes this return especially meaningful.”

“I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years,” he added.

Elton’s first-ever concerts in Mexico City took place 34 years ago at the Azteca Stadium. His last concert in the city was in 2012 at Auditorio Nacional.

Tickets go on sale to the general public July 16.

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