Elton John picks Joni Mitchell’s live “Both Sides Now” as one of the year’s best tracks

Elton John is giving props to Joni Mitchell in his Rocket Hour list of the best tracks of 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer calls out the live version of Joni's "Both Sides Now," from her live album Joni Mitchell at Newport, as one of the best songs of the year.

"2023 has been a fantastic year for new artists and great songs," Elton shares. "Thank you to all of you for the music and I can't wait to hear more in 2024."

Joni Mitchell at Newport, produced by Joni and Brandi Carlile, is a recording of Joni's appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, which was her first live performance in 20 years.

In addition to Carlile, Joni was joined by a host of guests, including Carlile's bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Celisse, Lucius' Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, and Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.