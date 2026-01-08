Elton John launches non-alcoholic sparkling wine, Elton John Zero

Elton John is getting into the non-alcoholic booze biz.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his husband, David Furnish, have launched Elton John Zero, described on social media as a "meticulously crafted 0% alcohol and 100% delightful Blanc de Blancs."

"Elton John Zero was born from a simple yet exquisite idea - to create a world where every moment of celebration can be shared by all," Elton shares on his website. "Our 0% alcohol Blanc de Blancs captures the elegance, effervescence, and joy of a traditional Blanc de Blancs, without compromise."

He adds, "Crafted with care and intention, it embodies the art of inclusion - inviting everyone to raise a glass, savor the sparkle, and share in the timeless celebration of togetherness."

In an interview with the U.K. outlet The Standard, Elton, who's been sober since 1990, says their motivation for developing the wine was so they'd have something to drink at their parties.

“David and I spend a lot of our time entertaining people and it’s boring just drinking water,” he says. “Especially if someone’s here at the house and it’s a special occasion. You want to raise a toast to someone and toasting with water just doesn’t do it.”

He adds, "We were just a bit selfish in that we wanted something to fill a need in our life,” noting, “It’s been a long time since we could entertain and partake, but we will serve wine to people who drink. So it’s nice to be able to ‘join in.'”

Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs are available at EltonJohnZero.com.

