Eddie takes center stage in new clip from Iron Maiden's ﻿'Burning Ambition'﻿ doc

A new clip from the upcoming Iron Maiden documentary Burning Ambition is out now.

The clip, which premiered via NME.com, is focused on Maiden's iconic mascot, Eddie, who has graced the cover of every one of the band's studio albums in one form or another.

"It's hard for me to think of a more recognizable mascot or imagery associated with a hard rock band than Eddie and Iron Maiden," Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says. "It was just such an incredible creation."

KISS' Gene Simmons and Public Enemy's Chuck D also comment on Eddie's significance.

Burning Ambition, which chronicles Maiden's 50-year career, will premiere in theaters on Thursday.

In addition to seeing them on the big screen, you can catch Iron Maiden live in person on their Run for Your Lives tour, which comes to North America in August.

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