Easy as pie: See the most uniquely popular pie in Georgia

Instacart gathered the most popular pie in Pennsylvania and across the country

As the air turns crisp and kitchens across the country start to hum with the sounds of Thanksgiving prep, one dessert takes center stage: pie! From the seasonal warmth of pumpkin to the sticky sweetness of pecan, pie is the crown jewel of the Thanksgiving holiday table.

Using its purchase data from 2024, Instacart serves up a slice-by-slice look at which pies reigned supreme during Thanksgiving week, how seasonal pie shopping trends play out, and the most uniquely popular pie in Georgia. Read on to dig into America's favorite Thanksgiving dessert.

The Big Bake-Off: Which Pies Took the Thanksgiving Crown?

Thanksgiving is, without a doubt, pie season — and Instacart purchase data confirms it. The day before turkey day (November 27, 2024) saw an incredible surge in pie orders across the country as people stocked up for their big feast.

Pumpkin pie reigned as the undisputed Thanksgiving champion, with Apple pie and Pecan pie rounding out the top three. Sweet potato pie and Cherry pie followed behind, completing the top five. Tangy favorites like Berry pie and indulgent picks like Peanut butter pie also made strong showings in last year's top ten, proving there's a perfect pie for every palate.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

The Great Thanksgiving Pie Rush

While pie is enjoyed year-round, there's no denying that Thanksgiving is when it truly takes center stage. Instacart data from 2024 shows that orders for the top five varieties — pumpkin, apple, pecan, sweet potato, and cherry — soared in late November, with the day before Thanksgiving standing out as the biggest pie-buying day of the year. A smaller bump appeared in late December too, as consumers stocked up once again to sweeten their Christmas celebrations.

Instacart data also reveals that sweet potato, pumpkin, and pecan pies saw the most dramatic surges, while apple pie rose more gradually throughout fall, and cherry pie also saw a small but sweet uptick around Turkey Day.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

A Nation of Pie-Lovers, State by State

Every Thanksgiving, regional dishes and preferences take the spotlight, and this year's pie data shows just how delightfully diverse America's dessert plates can be. While Pumpkin Pie took the #1 spot nationwide, each state also had unique pie preferences, adding a twist to the holiday spread.

Here's what Instacart data reveals about the most uniquely popular pies by state for Thanksgiving 2024:

A seasonal staple: Out West, pumpkin pie holds its crown as the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. States like California, Oregon, and Washington led the charge, embracing this seasonal classic with its deep autumn flavors and timeless appeal.

Out West, pumpkin pie holds its crown as the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. States like California, Oregon, and Washington led the charge, embracing this seasonal classic with its deep autumn flavors and timeless appeal. Southern classics: In the South, pie preferences lean rich and nostalgic. Pecan pie was popular across Texas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, while sweet potato pie found strong followings in Georgia, Maryland, and North Carolina — two heritage desserts that capture the spirit of Southern comfort and tradition.

In the South, pie preferences lean rich and nostalgic. Pecan pie was popular across Texas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, while sweet potato pie found strong followings in Georgia, Maryland, and North Carolina — two heritage desserts that capture the spirit of Southern comfort and tradition. The heartland's favorites: Midwesterners have a soft spot for indulgence, and it shows. French silk pie, with its smooth chocolate filling and whipped cream topping, stood out across Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.

Midwesterners have a soft spot for indulgence, and it shows. French silk pie, with its smooth chocolate filling and whipped cream topping, stood out across Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. Unconventional crowd-pleasers: In the Northeast, cream pies topped the charts in Maine and Massachusetts, offering a nostalgic twist on tradition. Meanwhile, peanut butter pie rose to the top in Pennsylvania, showing that Northeasterners aren't afraid to shake up the dessert spread with something bold and nutty.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

Georgia's most uniquely popular pie is Sweet Potato Pie

Looking at the most uniquely popular pie in each state reveals a lot about the country's regional tastes and traditions — sparking big Thanksgiving debates about what truly belongs on the table. While pumpkin pie is a nationwide favorite, different states embrace their own traditions — from autumnal classics like pecan pie to year-round favorites like cream or strawberry rhubarb.

Most uniquely popular pie in states closest to Georgia

Florida: Peanut Butter Pie

Alabama: French Silk Pie

Tennessee: Chess Pie

South Carolina: Coconut Custard Pie

North Carolina: Sweet Potato Pie

A Sweet Ending to a Thankful Feast

From coast to coast, Thanksgiving pie orders tell a heartwarming story about tradition and regional preferences. From classic pumpkin to the tangy sweetness of strawberry rhubarb, Americans' love for pie runs deep … especially when it's shared with family, friends, and a generous swirl of whipped cream.

This story was produced by Instacart and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.